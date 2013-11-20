* Italian Eni to be paid cash on completion of the deal
* Enel earlier sold SeverEnergia stake to Rosneft
* Tensions are high on Russian gas market as LNG reform
looms
MILAN/MOSCOW, Nov 20 Russia's Novatek
and Gazprom Neft agreed to pay $2.94 billion for
Italian oil and gas group Eni's stake in gas producer
SeverEnergia, clashing with Kremlin-controlled Rosneft
as domestic gas reform looms.
Russia's gas sector, long dominated by the world's biggest
gas producer Gazprom, is rapidly changing thanks to
aggressive players, Novatek and Rosneft, which both lobbied for
the opening up of super-cooled gas exports.
At the same time, both are expanding in Russia, snapping up
assets and tens of billions dollars in industrial supply
contracts from Gazprom, whose domestic share narrowed to 73
percent last year, down three percentage points in just a year.
SeverEnergia is expected to produce 36 billion cubic metres
(bcm) of gas and liquids by 2017, two thirds of Novatek's
current gas production. Rosneft, led by CEO Igor Sechin, plans
to more than double its own gas output to 100 bcm by 2020.
Last week, Rosneft bought Enel's 40 percent stake
in Italian-owned holding company Arctic Russia B.V., giving it a
19.6 percent interest in SeverEnergia. The rest of Arctic Russia
B.V. is owned by Eni.
SeverEnergia, which means Northern Energy, is itself 51
percent-owned by a joint venture between Gazprom Neft and
Novatek, while 49 percent belongs to Arctic Russia B.V.
"SeverEnergia has a high gas and oil potential. It is a very
lucrative asset for all - Rosneft, Novatek and Gazprom Neft,"
said Andrey Polischuk, an analyst with Raiffeisenbank.
In a statement Eni, one of the biggest gas customers of
Russia's Gazprom, said it would be paid in cash when the deal
was completed and would exit upstream development in Siberia.
Eni has a joint venture with Rosneft for exploration in the
Barents Sea and the Black Sea. It is also a partner of Gazprom
in the South Stream gas pipeline project which will carry 63 bcm
of Russian gas per year into Europe.
Eni originally bought the stake for $600 million.
TENSIONS
Gennady Timchenko, a co-owner of Novatek, has publicly
expressed his opposition to the Rosneft's deal, saying that
Novatek and Gazprom Neft were in talks to buy out Enel on their
own.
"It would have been probably appropriate if we had held
talks with Rosneft before they announced their agreements with
the Italians," he told Kommersant daily last month.
In a swipe at Rosneft's chief executive, Timchenko added:
"Unfortunately for us, Igor Sechin is a very busy man ... and
that's probably why he missed an opportunity to talk to us
before the deal was signed."
According to some Russian media reports, Rosneft has,
through its purchase of Enel's stake, acquired the pre-emptive
right to buy out Eni's SeverEnergia holdings as well.
In a comment to Reuters, Rosneft spokeswoman said that as a
shareholder with SeverEnergia, the company is closely watching
the development of the situation. Rosneft declined to comment on
whether it was going to bid for the rest of the firm.
