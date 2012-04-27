Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
MILAN, April 27 Eni will use cash it is set to get from its Snam unit once they are separated to pay back its most costly banking loans and boost its liquidity, the chief financial officer of Italy's biggest oil and gas group said on Friday.
The Italian government has called on Eni to sell its 52 percent stake in gas grid operator Snam to reduce energy prices and boost competition. When this happens, the CFO told analysts during a conference call, Snam will have six months to repay its debt to ENI.
Alessandro Bernini said Snam was "efficiently working" to achieve this aim.
(Reporting by Michel Rose)
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.