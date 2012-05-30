MILAN May 30 Italy's oil and gas group Eni
will sell all of its 52.5 percent stake in gas network
Snam in due course because it is not interested in
holding a minority stake, Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said
on Wednesday.
"We will exit from Snam completely... We are not in the
business of financial stakes," Scaroni told a news conference.
He said Eni was not planning to pay dividend with Snam
shares.
Eni agreed on Wednesday to sell 30 percent minus one share
in Snam to state-controlled holding company Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti (CDP) for 3.517 billion euros ($4.36 billion) as part
of the government plan for Eni to cut its stake in the gas
company.
($1 = 0.8069 euros)
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)