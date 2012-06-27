ROME, June 27 Sovereign funds have shown interest in buying part of the stake Eni has in Italian gas group Snam, the chief executive of the Italian oil and gas major said on Wednesday.

"There has been a lot of interest from sovereign funds though not only from them," Paolo Scaroni said.

The Italian government said in May that state-controlled oil and gas group Eni had up to 18 months to sell down its 52.5 percent stake in Snam.

Italy's state-controlled financing body Cassa Depositi e Prestiti has committed to buy almost 30 percent of the stake.

Scaroni said there was no fixed deadline to sell the remaining 22.5 percent stake.