* Decree could be presented next week - sources
* Eni stake in Snam market value 6.5 bln euros
* Terna stake acquisition off the table - sources
By Francesca Piscioneri
ROME, May 9 Italy is speeding up plans to get
oil and gas group Eni to sell its 6.5 billion euro
stake in gas grid company Snam, sources said on
Wednesday, as Rome pushes ahead with efforts to reduce high
energy prices and increase competition.
The government, which considers Snam a key strategic asset,
was expected to introduce a decree on how state-controlled Eni
should sell its 52.5 percent stake in the regulated gas operator
before the end of May.
"The deadline for presentation of the decree is May 30 but
the government intends to bring it forward quite a bit and so
the text is likely to arrive next week," a source told Reuters.
Italy's energy prices are amongst the highest in Europe and
place Italian businesses at a competitive disadvantage. The
technocrat government of Mario Monti has made ensuring cheaper
prices one of its priorities.
On Tuesday Eni's Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said the
group expected to raise about 7 billion euros from the sale of
its stake in Snam.
A banker close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday that two
options were on the government's table: a sale of part of Eni's
stake to state-owned financing group Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
and, less likely, a stake sale to power grid company Terna.
"Most of Eni's stake in Snam will be sold to CDP at market
prices," the source said.
TERNA OPTION ECLIPSED
The idea that Terna, controlled by CDP, could buy a
controlling stake in Snam to create a national grid company was
now off the table, two sources said.
Industry minister Corrado Passera has previously said a
link-up of Terna and Snam would not make industrial sense. A
final decision on the matter is expected to be taken by Monti
himself, the banker said.
The sale of its controlling stake in Snam would allow Eni to
take 11 billion euros of debt off its balance sheet and focus on
growth in upstream oil and gas operations.
Snam is in talks with banks to reschedule the debt in what
could be one of the year's biggest syndicated deals. Sources
said Snam was negotiating a bridge loan of around 12 billion
euros though one informed source said the amount could still
rise.
Snam, Europe's biggest regulated gas group, has increased
its investment programme over the next four years as it presses
ahead with plans to turn Italy into a gas hub and pursue
Europe-wide projects.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
