MILAN May 22 Italy's Eni must sell at
least 25.1 percent of its more than 6 billion euro controlling
stake in gas group Snam to state-controlled Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti, according to a copy of a draft government
decree obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.
Eni, which owns 52.5 percent of Snam, will not be able to
own a stake in the gas group of more than 5 percent, the draft
decree said.
The remaining stake must be sold "through transparent and
non-discriminatory procedures" to retail and institutional
investors, it said.
Eni's Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni has previously said the
group expected to raise about 7 billion euros from the sale of
its stake in Snam.
The Italian government has called on oil and gas group Eni
to sell its stake in Snam before September 2013 in an effort to
reduce energy prices and boost competition.
The draft decree also said no shareholder will be able to
own more than 5 percent of Snam capital except for the state and
state-controlled entities.
Rome considers Snam a key strategic asset.
