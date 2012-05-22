* Eni to sell residual stake to private investors
* No private Snam shareholder can own over 5 pct
* Eni stake worth around 6 bln euros
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, May 22 The Italian government wants oil
and gas group Eni to sell at least 25.1 percent of its
controlling stake in gas group Snam to state-controlled
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, according to a draft government
decree seen by Reuters.
Eni, which owns 52.5 percent of the 11 billion euro ($14.03
billion) gas company, will not be able to own a stake in Snam of
more than 5 percent, the draft decree, seen on Tuesday, said.
The remaining stake must be sold "through transparent and
non-discriminatory procedures" to retail and institutional
investors, the decree said.
Rome is speeding up plans to separate Eni and Snam in an
effort to reduce energy prices and boost competition. It is
expected to approve a decree on how the separation will come
about before the end of May.
Italian energy prices are among the highest in Europe,
placing businesses at a competitive disadvantage. The technocrat
government of Mario Monti has made ensuring cheaper prices one
of its priorities.
CDP, which holds more than 26 percent of Eni, already owns
29.9 percent of Italy's power grid operator Terna.
According to the draft decree, no shareholder will be
allowed to own more than 5 percent of Snam capital except for
the state and state-controlled entities.
Snam, which runs Italy's gas transport grid, is considered a
key strategic asset by the government.
Eni's Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni has previously said the
group expected to raise about 7 billion euros from the sale of
its stake.
Such a sale would also allow Eni to take 11 billion euros of
debt off its balance sheet.
Snam, Europe's biggest regulated gas group, is currently in
talks with banks to reschedule the debt in what could be one of
the year's biggest syndicated deals.
The company, which plans to turn Italy into a gas hub and
pursue Europe-wide projects, is also Italy's leading gas
distributor and owns most of the country's gas storage capacity.
