ROME May 25 The Italian government approved a decree on Friday to separate gas company Snam from oil major Eni.

In the decree, the government said Eni had up to 18 months to sell down its 52.5 percent stake in Snam.

It said Eni must sell at least 25.1 percent to Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), a state-controlled holding company which already owns key stakes in strategic energy companies such as Eni a nd power grid operator Terna. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)