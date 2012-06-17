MILAN, June 17 Italian oil and gas major Eni
has received expressions of interest from sovereign
funds for a 22.5 percent stake in Snam that it must
sell to exit investment in the gas grid operator, an Eni source
said on Sunday.
"Several sovereign funds have expressed a preliminary
interest that Eni will evaluate," the source said.
The government in May gave Eni 18 months to sell its
controlling 52.5 percent holding in Snam as part of plans to
boost competition and reduce energy prices.
Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday
sovereign funds from Abu Dhabi and Qatar had made expressions of
interest for stakes in Snam in recent weeks.
An Eni spokesman declined to comment on the report.
Eni announced in May a deal to sell 30 percent of Snam minus
one share to state-controlled Italian holding company CDP for
3.5 billion euros ($4.4 billion).
The deal with CDP was inked on Friday, and its closing will
be possible from Oct. 15, according to an Eni statement.
($1 = 0.7921 euros)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Jane Baird)