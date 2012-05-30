MILAN May 30 Italy oil and gas group Eni can sell part of gas network Snam to retail investors in Italy as it is selling down its interest in Snam to comply with a government decree, Eni's Chief Financial officer Alessandro Bernini said on Wednesday.

Eni plans to cancel its treasury stock and launch a new buyback programme by the end of 2012, Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said in a conference call.

Earlier Wednesday, Eni said it approved a sale of 30 percent minus one share in gas network Snam to state-controlled holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) for 3.517 billion euros ($4.36 billion), or 3.47 euros per share.

Eni has 18 months to sell down its 52.5 percent stake in Snam. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)