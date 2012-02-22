ROME Feb 22 The Italian government is inclined to set a 5 percent limit on the stake that energy group Eni can retain in Snam when Eni is called on to sell down its controlling stake in the regulated gas grid operator, a senior parliamentary official said on Wednesday.

Simona Vicari, the Senator managing a new deregulation bill in parliament, told reporters that the government and lawmakers were in agreement over the limit to any future Eni stake.

But there was less agreement over whether separation of Snam from Eni would involve gas storage operations as well as those of gas transport and distribution.

"We're waiting. The government is against the modification on storage," she told reporters during a break in committee work on the bill.

(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte)