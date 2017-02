MILAN Oct 30 Italian oil and gas group Eni expects production at the Elgin Franklin platform in the North Sea to resume in the first quarter of 2013, the group's head of exploration and production said on Tuesday.

"We are not operators in the field but we expect production to be resumed in Q1," Claudio Descalzi told analysts in a conference call.

Total halted production at the Elgin Franklin platform earlier this year because of a gas leak.

Stoppage of production has impacted Eni's results.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)