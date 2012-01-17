* Italy's oil giant says inspired by rival IOC trading arms
* New trading unit to integrate assets and risk management
By Jessica Donati and Ikuko Kurahone
LONDON, Jan 17 Italian oil and gas company
Eni has opened a new trading arm to encompass all its
tradeable physical assets and cope with increasingly volatile
and liquid markets, the chairman announced on Tuesday.
Eni Trading will be responsible for asset-backed trading and
portfolio management across divisions, taking inspiration from
rival oil companies that have already set up independent trading
arms.
"Looking at our peers, we could see that more value could be
extracted from our assets," Marco Alvera, the chairman of Eni
Trading, told reporters in a roundtable.
Demand by customers seeking increasingly complicated hedging
and other solutions to avoid exposure to volatile energy prices
helped drive the shift in favour of asset-backed trading, he
said.
The new unit will guide a shift away from traditional
brokering and provide a single platform for investment in people
and trading technology, he said.
The headquarters of ENI Trading will continue in London,
where it sees some advantages to Geneva.
Many other companies, such as Trafigura, have
moved to Geneva. French major Total also handles most
of oil trading from its Totsa unit in Geneva.
"Geneva has more tax benefits, but we see more industrial
benefits in being here," Alvera said.
Volatile commodity prices, dimmer growth prospects and
tougher regulation are forcing some companies to question the
outlook for trading raw materials afteR a decade-long boom.
In December, Credit Agricole stopped trading
commodities and slashed its financing of the market, making the
most sweeping commodity cuts so far among European banks
strained by the euro zone debt crisis.
Alvera conceded that a crucial source of liquidity provided
by banks was thinning as financial players pull out of oil and
commodities markets but said the shift was temporary.
"I can understand why banks are reducing their exposure, but
I don't think it's structural. It seems to be cyclical," he
said.
For the time being, the key growth area in terms of trading
volumes is in Asia, where demand for west African oil is on the
rise, Alvera said.
(editing by Jane Baird)