GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks move higher on Trump policy bets
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline)
MILAN, June 15 Italian oil and gas company Eni said on Friday it had signed an agreement to develop unconventional gas in Ukraine as it moves to strengthen its presence in the country and develop its shale gas portfolio.
In a statement, Eni said it had reached a deal with Ukrainian state-owned Nak Nadra Ukrayny and Cadogan Petroleum Plc to buy a 50.01 percent stake and operatorship of Ukraine's LLC Westgasinvest.
LLC Westgasinvest has rights to shale gas license areas in the Lviv Basin of Ukraine, it said.
The Lviv Basin is considered one of the most promising areas in Europe for the exploration of shale gas.
Eni already has shale gas assets in Poland and in the United States. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline)
* Some members say output is higher than secondary sources (Adds detail on OPEC production based on directly reported figure, OPEC sec gen quotes)
LUSAKA, Feb 13 Zambia and Zimbabwe will give French engineering firm Razel-Bec the task of making safe the Kariba Dam, whose wall is swelling, raising the risk of cracks in the structure designed to hold back up to 180 billion cubic meters of water.