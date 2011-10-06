MILAN Oct 6 Italian oil and gas group Eni
expects to have its production levels in Libya back to
pre-crisis levels in 12 months, Eni's Chief Executive said on
Thursday.
"We are working closely with NOC," Paolo Scaroni said on a
conference call with analysts.
Scaroni said production at the group's Abu Attifel field in
Libya had now reached 70,000 barrels per day.
He said the wells and transport lines at the Elephant field
had not been damaged by the conflict in Libya.
Eni is Libya's largest foreign oil producer.
The renegotiation of gas contracts with Gazprom is
going well.
"I am confident on the outcome," Scaroni said, adding the
renegotiation of gas contracts with Algeria's Sonatrach was in
the final phase.
