MILAN Oct 6 Italian oil and gas group Eni expects to have its production levels in Libya back to pre-crisis levels in 12 months, Eni's Chief Executive said on Thursday.

"We are working closely with NOC," Paolo Scaroni said on a conference call with analysts.

Scaroni said production at the group's Abu Attifel field in Libya had now reached 70,000 barrels per day.

He said the wells and transport lines at the Elephant field had not been damaged by the conflict in Libya.

Eni is Libya's largest foreign oil producer.

The renegotiation of gas contracts with Gazprom is going well.

"I am confident on the outcome," Scaroni said, adding the renegotiation of gas contracts with Algeria's Sonatrach was in the final phase. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)