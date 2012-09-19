MILAN, Sept 19 The United States District Court
has dropped a probe into a former unit of Italian oil and gas
group Eni over corruption charges in Nigeria, Eni said
on Wednesday.
"The dismissal definitively concludes the U.S. criminal
proceedings against Snamprogetti Netherlands BV, a former
indirect subsidiary of Eni and current subsidiary of Saipem,"
Eni said in a statement.
Oil service group Saipem is 43 percent controlled
by Eni.
In 2010 the Justice Department filed criminal charges
against Snamprogetti, as part of the TSKJ consortium, for
corruption of Nigerian public officials regarding contracts to
build liquid natural gas plants on Bonny Island.
The company agreed to pay $240 million in a deferred
prosecution agreement.
The U.S. Department of Justice at the time said it would
drop the charges after two years if anti-corruption measures
were put in place.
Snamprogetti Netherlands BV had 25 percent of the TSKJ
consortium.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Holmes)