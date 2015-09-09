ROME, Sept 9 Italian energy group Eni
said two people had been killed in an accident at a Sicilian
plant operated by its Versalis chemical unit, prompting trade
union calls for a strike to protest over working conditions.
The two workers, employed by a third-party contractor, had
been carrying out inspection work at the Versalis ethylene plant
in Priolo on the southeast of the island.
The causes of the incident were still under investigation,
the company said on Wednesday, adding that it considered the
safety of its employees and contractors to be of the utmost
importance.
Italy's three largest trades unions have called for a strike
on Thursday at the Priolo industrial area, a union official told
Reuters.
"Unfortunately in Italy contractors are considered
second-class workers with few rights and safeguards," said
Enrico Miceli, general secretary of trade union Filctem-Cgil .
Versalis, wholly owned by Eni, is Italy's largest Italian
chemical company by sales, production volumes and number of
employees.
Eni said earlier this year it aimed to cut capacity at
Versalis by 30 percent by 2018 from 2012 levels and was aiming
for core profit break-even in 2016.
