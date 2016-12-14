(Adds detail, background)
Dec 14 Struggling Swedish search and directories
group Eniro on Wednesday reported it had agreed with
its lenders to postpone payments and said it sees "good
conditions" for the company if its capital structure can be
changed.
* Has today reached an agreement with its lenders, a
syndicate of six banks, which means deferment of principal
payments on the company's bank loans and the key ratio covenants
of the loans
* "If a reorganization of the capital structure can be
achieved, we see good conditions for Eniro," said chairman of
the board Bjorn Bjornsson
* Said stand still agreement is in effect until end of
February 2017
* Eniro said it has established a new business plan during
the autumn where the outlook for long term profitability is
improved
* During the period of this stand still agreement Eniro will
negotiate about the company's loan agreement and capital
structure
* Eniro said in October it had initiated negotiations with
its creditors
* Its view in October was that Eniro would not be able to
fulfill all of key ratio covenants of its loan agreements at
year-end 2016 and that it would not be able to meet loan
amortization payments that are required under terms of its
current loans by Q2 2017
* Company has not shown underlying growth since 2007
* Eniro used to make printed telephone directories and has
seen its business model upended by the rise of the internet,
smartphones and new competitors such as Google
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)