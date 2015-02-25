Feb 25 Eniro AB
* Cecilia Lager and Anna Settman nominated to Eniro's board
of directors
* Says Lager currently serves as a director on several
companies' boards. Her board assignments are in both listed and
unlisted companies, such as Elanders AB, Knowit AB, Cinnober
Financial Technology AB, Altor Fund Manager AB
and Navigera AB.
* Says Settman has extensive experience from the media and
communication industry, with 15 years in the management of
Aftonbladet Hierta, three of which as CEO.
