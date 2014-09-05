Sept 5 Eniro :
* Says board of directors has commissioned an investigation to
validate the Group's accounts. The investigation has shown
bookkeeping inaccuracies
* Says primarily, revenues have been reported incorrectly over
certain time
periods, entailing that revenues have been accounted for too
early
* Says the effect of these inaccuracies amounted to SEK 58 m
for sales and
EBITDA in 2013, which accounts for approximately 5 percent of
EBITDA
* Says the effect for the first half of 2014 is SEK 28 m, which
accounts for
approximately 7 percent of EBITDA
* Says new company management has analyzed future forecasts and
determined that
these should be adjusted
* Says based on the new management's analysis and the
bookkeeping inaccuracies,
the FY 2014 EBITDA forecast has been adjusted from SEK 850 m
to SEK 700 m
* Says board will rescind the agreement for severance pay,
synthetic shares and
other benefits that was made with the company's former CEO,
johan lindgren
* Says also looking into whether there are grounds to file a
police complaint
about the inaccuracies in eniro's accounting
