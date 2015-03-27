STOCKHOLM, March 27 The shareholders in embattled Swedish search and directories group Eniro denied the firm's former chief discharge from liability for the past year at the company's shareholder meeting on Friday.

The move was expected and followed a recommendation from the company's auditors. It means he could be held personally liable for future demands from the firm.

The meeting comes after a chaotic year for Eniro, which issued two profit warnings in 2014, and filed a police complaint against its former chief executive after finding accounting inaccuracies.

The former CEO has previously declined to comment on the allegations. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard)