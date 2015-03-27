(Adds background, detail, comments)

STOCKHOLM, March 27 Shareholders in Swedish directories group Eniro on Friday agreed that its former boss could potentially be held liable for future claims from the company related to accounting inaccuracies unearthed last year.

Eniro filed a police complaint last year against former Chief Executive Johan Lindgren after finding inaccuracies in its accounting that forced it to cut profit forecasts.

The police inquiry is ongoing, but the prosecutor has not decided whether to bring any charges.

At a shareholder meeting on Friday, Chairman Lars-Johan Jarnheimer said he was "fully aware" that confidence in the company had taken a severe blow.

Investors voted to deny Lindgren discharge from liability for any future legal claims from the company.

Lindgren did not immediately respond to a request for comment but has previously declined to comment on the case.

He left the company last August, weeks before the accounting inaccuracies were disclosed to the market.

In the past 12 months, Eniro shares have lost about 90 percent of their value.

To the chagrin of owners after last year's chaos, the company asked them for more money through a rights issue last month and backed down from a policy of paying dividends in the future, saying it would lower debt instead.

But after Friday's meeting, some large shareholders expressed confidence in the company. Ulric Gronvall, senior portfolio manager at Danske Capital, which holds 10 percent of shares, said he did not see any need for future rights issues after the current one.

Eniro, which used to make printed telephone directories, has seen its business model upended by the rise of the Internet, smartphones and new competitors such as Google. The company has not shown underlying growth since 2007.