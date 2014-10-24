* Full-year forecast for adj. EBITDA of 700 mln SEK

* Q3 Adj EBITDA 208 mln SEK

* Denies report board to step down (Adds background, company comment, share price reaction)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 Embattled Swedish search and directories group Eniro stuck to its full-year profit outlook and said it was not in breach of its loan agreement as it sought to dispel negative reports about its finances.

The company has had a turbulent year, issuing two profit warnings and filing a police complaint against its former chief executive after finding inaccuracies in its accounts.

"The company is carrying on a continued close and constructive dialogue with the banks," Eniro said in a statement. "The company is not in violation of any part of its loan agreement."

Shares were up 6.5 percent at 8.00 crowns at 0719 GMT outperforming the wider Stockholm index.

Trade in Eniro shares had been halted on Thursday after a media report saying debt negotiations between Eniro and lenders were heading for failure.

A second media report said the company had reached a deal with its banks giving it more time to meet its debt covenants.

Eniro said a report its board would step down was false.

Shares in Eniro have fallen around 85 percent this year as the company struggles to refocus its business on providing local information through mobiles, desktops and tablet computers from traditional yellow pages and number search services.

Eniro, which operates in the Nordic region and Poland, was forced to issue its second profit warning in just a few months in September after finding accounting inaccuracies which led it to ask police to investigate its former chief executive.

On Friday it reported adjusted core profit of 208 million crowns ($28.65 million), down from 242 million a year ago, and said its full-year forecast of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 700 million Swedish crowns was unchanged.

However, it said it would recognise an impairment loss on intangible assets of nearly 1.8 billion crowns as a result of the downward revision to its profit forecast in September.

The write-down was mainly related to the acquisition of the Norway yellow-pages firm Findexa for 10.5 billion crowns in 2005. A further 562 million was related to its number search unit Voice in Sweden, Norway and Finland.

(1 US dollar = 7.2607 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Susan Thomas)