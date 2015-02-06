French polling watchdog warns over Russian news agency's election report
* U.S. intelligence chief sees Russian interference in French vote
Feb 6 Eniro
* Eniro CEO says caught up on sales in December
* Eniro CEO says positive sales trend in December has continued in January Further company coverage: (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)
* U.S. intelligence chief sees Russian interference in French vote
MOSCOW, April 2 Police in Moscow detained more than 20 anti-corruption protesters who took to the streets on Sunday in a follow-up of last week's large-scale demonstrations in the Russian capital, according to a Reuters witness.