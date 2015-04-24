STOCKHOLM, April 24 Swedish search and
directories group Eniro on Friday reported lower
first-quarter profit but kept its 2015 profit outlook.
Eniro posted first-quarter adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 104
million Swedish crowns, down from 146 million a year ago,
clearly lower than the mean of 163 million in a Reuters survey
of three analysts.
Eniro said second-quarter revenue will be hurt by weaker
sales during the past two quarters.
The company had a turbulent year in 2014, issuing two profit
warnings, filing a police complaint against its former chief
executive after finding inaccuracies in its accounts and seeing
its share price plunge 85 percent.
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Daniel Dickson)