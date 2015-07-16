(Updates with company comments, details, shares)

STOCKHOLM, July 16 Swedish search and directories group Eniro on Thursday reported a drop in second-quarter earnings, sending its shares down by over 25 percent.

Eniro posted second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 49 million Swedish crowns ($5.74 million), down from 168 million a year ago.

The company stood by its forecast, first given in May, that 2015 EBITDA would come in below the 631 million crowns reported for 2014. It's previous prediction had been for an unchanged result for the year.

EBITDA for the first half of 2015 amounted to 142 million crowns, down from 372 million in the year-ago period.

Eniro declined to give a more detailed EBITDA-forecast, but Chief Financial Officer Maria Akrans told Reuters that second half sales and profits historically are better than the first six months and that profits in the first half of 2015 were relatively much pressured by one-off costs.

Chief Executive Stefan Kercza said that Sweden, which accounts for over 40 percent of the group's revenues, will gradually see better results during the year.

Operating revenue at Eniro fell in the second quarter by 17 percent to 634 million crowns.

The company, which used to make printed telephone directories, has seen its business model upended by the rise of the internet, smartphones and new competitors such as Google. Eniro has not shown underlying growth since 2007.

Eniro shares were down by 27.2 percent by GMT 0800. Link to the Q2-report: here ($1 = 8.5301 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Terje Solsvik)