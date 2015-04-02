April 2 Eniro AB

* Eniro's rights issue oversubscribed. Preliminary result.

* Says company will thereby receive approximately sek 458 million before transaction costs

* Says in total, approximately 97 percent of the rights issue was subscribed for with the exercise of subscription rights

* Says additionally, applications for subscription of ordinary shares without subscription rights have been received, corresponding to in aggregate approximately SEK 110 million