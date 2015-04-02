BRIEF-Uber Technologies says 36 pct of global employees are women
* Uber Technologies- committing $3 million over next three years to support organizations working to bring more women and underrepresented groups into tech
April 2 Eniro AB
* Eniro's rights issue oversubscribed. Preliminary result.
* Says company will thereby receive approximately sek 458 million before transaction costs
* Says in total, approximately 97 percent of the rights issue was subscribed for with the exercise of subscription rights
* Says additionally, applications for subscription of ordinary shares without subscription rights have been received, corresponding to in aggregate approximately SEK 110 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
