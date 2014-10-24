BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Group Inc reports 14.72 pct stake in MDC Partners
* The Goldman Sachs Group Inc reports 14.72 percent stake in MDC Partners Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Oct 24 Eniro AB
* Says board of directors of eniro dispels rumors regarding its resignation that have been spread in media
* Says company is carrying on a continued close and constructive dialog with banks
* Says company is not in violation of any part of its loan agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Veritone inc says have applied to list common stock on the nasdaq capital market under the symbol “veri”
* Starboard value lp reports 4.4 percent stake in tribune media co as of march 13 versus 6.6 percent stake as of february 10 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: