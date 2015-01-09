Jan 9 Eniro Ab :

* President of eniro's norwegian operation resigns

* Pierre Mårtensson, who has headed Eniro Norway since August 2013, today announced his resignation as President of Eniro Norway.

* Mattias Wedar, Head of Product Development and Marketing at Eniro, will serve as acting President of the Norwegian company

* Eniro has begun a recruitment process to find a new President for Eniro Norway.