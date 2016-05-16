May 16 Enish Inc :

* Says 950 of 7th warrants were exercised into 95,000 shares of its common shares from May 13 to May 16, comprised of 25,000 shares at exercise price 655.1 yen and 70,000 shares at 627.0 yen

Source text in Japanese:t.im/14arh

