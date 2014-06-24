BRIEF-iAlbatros Group plans share buy back at 59.05 zlotys/shr
* Announces offer for buy back of about 2.5 million of its shares at the price 59.05 zlotys ($14.78) per share
June 24 Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 2.8 billion yuan ($450.96 million) in private placement of shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nB9kTI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
