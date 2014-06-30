BRIEF-Square's CFO Sarah Friar says joins Slack's board - tweet
* Sarah Friar says joins Slack Technologies's board of directors - tweet Source text (http://bit.ly/2mtlsxl)
June 30 Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 26.7 percent stake in Beijing-based internet games firm for 160 million yuan ($25.79 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sRpfW8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2036 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Sarah Friar says joins Slack Technologies's board of directors - tweet Source text (http://bit.ly/2mtlsxl)
NEW YORK, March 15 Managers of top-performing "unconstrained" bond funds have slashed their stakes in U.S. corporate bonds following a monstrous rally, reflecting skepticism that any tax changes enacted under President Donald Trump can drive prices even higher.
WASHINGTON, March 15 The U.S. government on Wednesday unsealed charges against two Russian spies and two criminal hackers for allegedly pilfering 500 million Yahoo user accounts in 2014,