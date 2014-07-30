Smart condo conundrum: Talk to appliances, or text them?
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016
July 30 Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 246.36 million shares to end, shares to start trading on Aug 4
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pEnJiR
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016
LONDON, March 12 An American Cocker Spaniel named Miami won the top prize at Britain's Crufts dog show in Birmingham on Sunday.
AUSTIN, Texas, March 12 The newest tool for internationally acclaimed organizing guru Marie Kondo in her global battle against messy rooms is an app.