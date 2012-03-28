HONG KONG, March 28 Chinese city gas distributor ENN Energy Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it has ample cash to finance its share of a $2.2 billion joint venture bid for rival China Gas Holdings Ltd, and believes it is offering a fair price.

"The offer was made following deep and careful consideration. We believe it is a fair price for China Gas," Wang Dongzhi, Executive Director and Vice President of ENN told reporters at the company's results briefing.

Wang was echoing remarks made earlier this week by its bid partner, state energy giant Sinopec Corp. Investors are closely watching remarks from the two companies for any indication they might raise their bid.

ENN Executive Director and CFO Wilson Cheng told reporters that ENN now held cash on hand of nearly 6 billion yuan ($951.29 million), enough to fund its share of the takeover cost.

Last December, China Gas rejected an unsolicited cash bid of HK$3.50 a share from a consortium 45 percent held by Sinopec and 55 percent by ENN Energy, saying it failed to reflect the fundamental value of the company.

Cheng said China Gas' board had declined to contact ENN and Sinopec directly on the offer, while their financial advisers had only met once to discuss the bid.

"How can we achieve anything with only our financial advisers meeting," Cheng said.

Citigroup is advising ENN and Sinopec on the bid, while China Gas is advised by Macquarie.

The battle for China Gas has intensified. Several key shareholders in the firm, including South Korea's SK Holdings , have increased their stakes in the takeover target by accumulating shares on the secondary market in the past few months.

Analysts have said a successful takeover would create a powerful natural gas distribution group in China's rapidly-growing gas market.

ENN - whose net gearing ratio stood at 54.3 percent at end-2011 - posted a net profit of 1.25 billion yuan for 2011, up 23.7 percent year on year, thanks to a 34 percent surge in revenue as a result of higher natural gas sales volume.

The Sinopec/ENN consortium is in the process of securing regulatory and shareholder approvals before making a formal offer.

ENN has said it would issue a circular about the offer to its shareholders by the end of April. ENN and Sinopec have extended the deadline for completing the takeover talks to mid-May from end-March.

Sinopec and ENN have said they will keep the listing status of China Gas and they have no plans to lay off China Gas staff if the takeover succeeds.

China Gas shares were down 1.58 percent at HK$3.73 in early afternoon trade on Wednesday, versus a 0.86 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng index. ($1 = 6.3072 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Alison Lui; Editing by Richard Pullin)