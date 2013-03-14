By Nichola Groom
LOS ANGELES, March 14 ENN Group Co Ltd, one of
China's largest private companies, is quietly rolling out plans
to establish a network of natural gas fueling stations for
trucks along U.S. highways.
With plans to build 50 stations this year alone, ENN joins a
small but formidable group of players -- including Clean Energy
Fuels Corp and Royal Dutch Shell Plc -- in an
aggressive push to develop an infrastructure for heavy-duty
trucks fueled by cheap and abundant natural gas. Clean Energy is
backed by T. Boone Pickens and Chesapeake Energy Corp.
The move is yet another example of China's ambition to grab
a piece of the U.S. shale gas boom. Just last month, Sinopec
Group said it would pay $1 billion for some of Chesapeake's oil
and gas properties in the Mississippi Lime shale.
The natural gas bounty is also expected to help wean the
U.S. transport industry off its dependence on diesel fuel made
from imported crude oil, and the trucking industry is in a big
push to use more of the domestically produced fuel.
The potential savings are huge: shippers can save around $2
a gallon by switching to natural gas from diesel.
Nearly half of the garbage trucks sold in the United States
last year run on natural gas. They are able to refuel at
dedicated stations at their home bases. To convince the far
larger market for long-haul trucking to run on natural gas,
truckers need to know they can refuel along their highway
routes.
Enter ENN, led by billionaire energy tycoon Wang Yusuo. The
company has already built natural gas stations in China, which
is farther along in its adoption of natural gas trucks.
A TINY COMPANY IN UTAH
The average liquefied natural gas station costs around $1
million to build, according to industry experts, putting ENN's
investment this year at about $50 million. The company's U.S.
joint venture would not say how much it plans to spend.
Two years ago ENN began looking to put its expertise in
natural gas equipment to work in the United States and first
approached the top player in U.S. natural gas fueling, Clean
Energy, about forming a partnership, according to people
familiar with the matter. Clean Energy would not comment.
But when they rebuffed ENN, the Chinese firm reached out to
a small Utah company, CH4 Energy Corp, which had opened a single
LNG and CNG fueling station in Salt Lake City with the help of
federal stimulus funds.
The deal created Transfuels LLC, which operates as Blu LNG.
ENN has a majority stake in the joint venture and controls its
board of directors, according to sources familiar with the deal.
Merritt Norton, who founded CH4, is Blu's chief executive,
while Jun Yang is chairman and also the vice president of ENN
Group.
Blu LNG's plans are bold and moving quickly.
"We have five stations in operation right now, and within I
would say two weeks we will have another three stations," Norton
said in an interview last week.
Eventually, ENN has said it also plans to build LNG plants.
A source close to the situation said the company "is just
testing the market. You can call it an experiment."
As for the secrecy around its plans, the source said, "ENN
Group is mindful of potential U.S. reaction to its expansion
there because it would bring in more competition."
Blu had no comment on its ownership structure or the makeup
of its board of directors. The company said it was not able to
comment on behalf of ENN Group. Efforts to reach ENN Group in
China were unsuccessful.
A NATIONAL NETWORK
Today there are 28 public LNG refueling stations in the
United States, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
LNG is denser than compressed natural gas, which fuels many
buses and garbage trucks. That means trucks require fewer fuel
storage tanks to go the same distance. Also, LNG stations are
cheaper to build than CNG stations because they do not tap into
gas lines. Much like diesel, the liquid fuel is trucked in.
The number of stations Blu will open this year is about
equal to the 50 to 60 stations Clean Energy is planning. Clean
Energy already has 70 LNG stations, though most will only start
operating when there are a sufficient number of trucks that need
them. Shell has said it plans to build about 100 LNG fueling
stations in the United States, but has not given a timeline.
Blu's eventual plan is to build about 500 LNG stations in
the United States, according to another person familiar with
their strategy. When asked about that figure, a Blu spokesman
said the company was committed to building a network of fueling
stations, but that the exact number would depend on a number of
factors.
Most of Clean Energy's filling stations are located at truck
stops run by Pilot Flying J. Shell said it is in the final
stages of negotiations to work with another major U.S. truck
stop operator, TravelCenters of America LLC.
Blu has no such deal with a national truck stop owner, but
is working with some regional players, Norton said, adding that
he did not view other players in natural gas as competition.
All of the company's current stations are in Utah, but it is
expanding throughout the country. Blu has between 50 and 100
employees, Norton said, mostly at its headquarters in Salt Lake,
but also in the Midwest, Southeast and Northwest.
Blu LNG isn't ENN's first foray into the U.S. market. The
company in recent years has announced partnerships with power
company Duke Energy Corp to develop green energy
projects, though none have yet been built.
It has also been developing a $5 billion solar farm and
manufacturing plant in Nevada for years, though the project
still does not have a buyer for its power.
The company hopes to have better luck in natural gas. Last
month ENN inked a global deal with natural gas engine maker
Westport Innovations to collaborate on efforts to speed
the proliferation of natural gas as a transportation fuel.
But Westport is not helping ENN with its U.S. LNG stations.
"They don't need us," said Husayn Anwar, president of
Westport's China business. "They know what they are doing and
they have the money for it."
