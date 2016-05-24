May 24 Ennoconn :

* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$9 per share (T$627,558,282 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 20

* Says last date before book closure June 21 with book closure period from June 22 to June 26

* Says record date June 26

* Says payment date July 19

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zB2N

