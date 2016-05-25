May 25 Ennoconn :

* Says it to issue 4.5 million new shares with par value of T$10 per share for operation funds enrichment

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zFa8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)