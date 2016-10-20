DUBAI Oct 20 Emirates National Oil Co (ENOC)
has decided it will self-finance the $1 billion expansion of its
Jebel Ali oil refinery, having talked with regional and
international banks about a potential loan, its chief financial
officer told Reuters.
State-owned ENOC plans to expand the refinery by 50 percent,
aiming to start commercial production in 2019.
The company was in talks with relationship banks earlier
this year for a U.S. dollar debt facility, bankers said, with
one of them adding that the amount being discussed was in the
region of $1 billion.
The company was considering a loan backed by export credit
agencies, another banker said.
But the plan to raise debt financing on a project basis has
been shelved for the time being because of the company's
existing liquidity and projected cashflow, which allows it to
back the refinery project without raising external debt, Petri
Pentti said in an interview.
ENOC awarded Technip the engineering, procurement
and construction (ECP) contract for the processing unit in
September. On completion, the expansion will increase ENOC's
refining capacity by 70,000 barrels per day.
ENOC raised a $1.5 billion, nine-year syndicated loan in
2015. The unsecured general corporate facility has now been
fully utilised, said Pentti.
