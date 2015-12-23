FRANKFURT Dec 23 Luxembourg and private equity firm Ardian agreed to buy the stakes in local utility Enovos International SA held by E.ON and RWE , the two German utilities said in a statement on Wednesday.

The deal, flagged by Reuters earlier this year, is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, they said, adding the parties had agreed not to disclose the purchase price. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)