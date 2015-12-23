BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Hilton Worldwide
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
FRANKFURT Dec 23 Luxembourg and private equity firm Ardian agreed to buy the stakes in local utility Enovos International SA held by E.ON and RWE , the two German utilities said in a statement on Wednesday.
The deal, flagged by Reuters earlier this year, is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, they said, adding the parties had agreed not to disclose the purchase price. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
PARIS, March 24 Rothschild & Co will study strategic options, including a possible flotation or sale, for French frozen food retailer Picard after winning the mandate from its owners, sources close to the matter told Reuters.