BRIEF-Kohl's says launched profit improvement project "to take significant expense out"
* On conf call- Q4 average transaction value increased 3.8 percent
* Second-quarter adj loss/shr $0.19 vs est $0.32 loss/shr
* Second-quarter revenue up 88 pct at $55.7 mln
Aug 7 Solar inverter maker Enphase Energy Inc reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on improved margins and strong demand from the North American market, and said its chief financial officer has decided to leave.
Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Kumar will continue with the company for a smooth transition, which is expected to run into the fourth quarter, the company said.
Gross margin during the second quarter rose to 24.4 percent from 16.2 percent a year earlier.
The company's net loss widened to $11.4 million, or 29 cents per share, from $10.3 million, or $9.95 per share.
Excluding items, it reported a net loss of 19 cents per share.
Revenue rose 88 percent to $55.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss of 32 cents per share on revenue of $50.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Shares of the company closed at $6.67 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* On conf call- Q4 average transaction value increased 3.8 percent
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates inched higher in the latest week despite a drop in bond yields, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 23 Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures narrowed on Thursday after the country's central bank signaled it could accelerate the pace of cuts to lift the economy from a deep recession. After the market close on Wednesday, central bank policymakers voted to cut the benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points for the second straight time to 12.25 percent. A minority of traders had bet on a steeper cut of 100 basis points after several