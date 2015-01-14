By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 14 EnPro Industries and a
bankrupt subsidiary, Garlock Sealing Technologies, have struck a
deal with a plaintiffs' lawyer to set aside $357.5 million to
cover asbestos related claims, but others are expected to oppose
the deal.
EnPro and Garlock, a bankrupt maker of asbestos-lined
gaskets, said in a release late on Tuesday that the agreement
could be approved in 15 to 24 months as part of an amended
reorganization plan it will submit to the North Carolina court
where Garlock filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June 2010.
If approved, the plan would allow a reorganized Garlock to
shed its liability for asbestos litigation, the latest phase in
a bankruptcy touted by manufacturers as fundamentally shifting
the legal terrain in asbestos cases in their favor.
The companies estimated the deal's after-tax value to be
roughly $205 million.
The deal was struck with an attorney representing people
with future claims for an cancer known as mesothelioma and other
asbestos-related health issues.
But EnPro and Garlock said they expect a separate group of
plaintiffs' lawyers representing current asbestos plaintiffs to
take the unprecedented step of breaking with the future
claimants and challenge the deal.
Those lawyers had previously asked Judge George Hodges to
make Garlock put aside up to $1 billion for estimated asbestos
claims. Garlock said that figure was inflated by fraud and
manipulation in past settlements.
Following a trial, Hodges in January estimated Garlock's
asbestos liability to be just $125 million, and criticized
plaintiffs' lawyers for "infect(ing) fatally the settlement
process and historic data."
EnPro CEO Steve Macadam said in an investor call on
Wednesday that the company had attempted to negotiate a
settlement of asbestos claims with representatives for both
groups of claimants. Macadam said that while a consensual deal
would have been preferable, support from future claimants would
help the plan win approval.
The agreement marks the first time in an asbestos-related
bankruptcy that representatives for future and current claimants
had split over a health claims funding agreement, Macadam said.
Asbestos plaintiffs' lawyer Peter Kraus said the agreement
violated a requirement that asbestos trusts secure approval from
75 percent of claimants.
Macadam said that, based on Hodges' ruling, he believed the
majority of Garlock's liability came from future asbestos
claims.
Garlock has also taken the unusual step of suing five
plaintiffs' firms for alleged abusive behavior in asbestos
cases. Those cases are pending.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Additional reporting by Tom Hals in
Delaware; Editing by Christian Plumb)