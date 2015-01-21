Jan 20 U.S. personal injury lawyers allegedly
concealed evidence and induced clients to commit perjury to
drive up asbestos-related settlements and garner bigger fees,
according to lawsuits unsealed on Tuesday in the bankruptcy of a
gasket maker.
The unsealed racketeering complaints alleged that four law
firms sued Garlock Sealing Technologies, which made
asbestos-lined gaskets, while hiding evidence that their clients
were exposed to asbestos products made by other companies.
The evidence was allegedly hidden because the other
companies were bankrupt, making Garlock a much more attractive
target for an asbestos lawsuit, according to the complaints.
Garlock, a unit of EnPro Industries, filed for
bankruptcy in 2010 in Charlotte, North Carolina, in the face of
the mounting cost of asbestos lawsuits.
The unsealed complaints cite many examples of alleged fraud,
including the Shein Law Center's handling of a lawsuit by
Vincent Golini, who was diagnosed with deadly mesothelioma in
2009.
Golini allegedly told Philadelphia-based Shein he was
exposed to 14 asbestos products made by bankrupt companies
including Owens Corning and Armstrong World Industries. But when
Golini sued Garlock he denied exposure to any products made by a
bankrupt manufacturer, according to the complaint.
After Garlock settled with Golini, Shein had Golini file
claims with the asbestos trusts that were set up by Owens
Corning and other bankrupt makers of asbestos products. Those
trusts often pay only a small fraction of a claim.
Shein's lawyer, Daniel Brier of Myers Brier & Kelly, said
the racketeering lawsuit is completely without merit and Shein
represented its clients "ethically and properly".
Garlock's Chapter 11 case has drawn national attention due
to the company's allegations that personal injury lawyers
fraudulently inflated judgments and settlements.
The racketeering lawsuits were originally filed in early
2014. They were ordered unsealed last summer but only became
available to the public on Tuesday.
The allegations in the unsealed documents appeared to have
already been discussed publicly in an opinion in 2014 by Judge
George Hodges. That opinion set Garlock's liability for asbestos
at $125 million and said the company's past settlements were
tainted by fraud.
The others were Belluck & Fox of New York; and Waters Kraus
& Paul and Simon Greenstone Panatier Bartlett of Dallas. Mark
Iola, a partner at Iola Galerston, also in Dallas, was also
sued.
Attorneys for the law firms said Garlock was trying to
relitigate settled cases and blame others for the consequences
of its own conduct.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Additional
reporting by Jessica Dye in New York)