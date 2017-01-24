LONDON Jan 24 North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest has agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in BP's Magnus oil field and further interests in the Sullom Voe oil terminal and surrounding infrastructure, the company announced on Tuesday.

The deal is valued at $85 million but will be paid through revenue from the assets, of which EnQuest will also become operator.

EnQuest also said it expects 2017 production to rise by up to 28 percent to a range of 45,000-51,000 barrels per day (bpd), mainly thanks to the expected second-quarter start-up of its Kraken field, compared with 39,751 bpd in 2016. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)