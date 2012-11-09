* Buys Malaysian oil firm for up to $23 mln
* Applies to work in Norwegian North Sea
* Says 2012 output to be in middle of guidance
LONDON, Nov 9 North Sea-focused oil firm EnQuest
said it would seek long-term growth outside of its core
British production area, buying a Malaysian company, as it
forecast oil output for the year in line with its guidance.
EnQuest, which has had a sole focus on Britain since being
spun-out of Petrofac in 2010, said on Friday it would
pay an initial $3 million plus up to $20 million more to acquire
Malaysia's Nio Petroleum, a company with oil discovery as well
as exploration targets.
In addition to Malaysia, EnQuest said it has also applied to
work in the Norwegian part of the North Sea.
"We have announced our first steps outside of the UK North
Sea, preparatory moves to replicate our existing model by
targeting previously underdeveloped assets in a small number of
other maturing regions," Chief Executive Amjad Bseisu said.
Existing operations in Britain will deliver average oil
production in the middle of the company's 20,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd) to 24,000 boepd guidance, EnQuest
said.
The company said it will also move to take advantage of a
tax break recently introduced by the British government to
extend the life of its Thistle oil field, adding that its new
project, the Alma/Galia development, was on schedule to start
producing oil in the fourth quarter of next year.
Shares in EnQuest closed at 119.1 pence on Thursday.