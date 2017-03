LONDON, March 27 EnQuest PLC : * FY profit after tax was $259.7 million, up 90.8% on the prior year * 2012 capital investment on property, plant and equipment oil and gas assets

amounted to $802.9 million * Alma/galia development project is on track for first oil in Q4 2013 * Kraken development is on schedule for the submission of the field development

plan ('fdp') in Q2 2013 * Average production guidance for the full year 2013 is between 22,000 boepd

and 27,000 boepd * Capital expenditure in 2013 is expected to be approximately $750 million