LONDON, Sept 2 British oil firm Enquest has cut its 2011 production target because two of its wells in the North Sea were drilling less oil than it expected after starting production last month.

The company said the S7 well in the Conrie field came on production at lower than expected rates, while the S8Z well in the Don Southwest field started production at the expected initial rate but had declined quicker than it anticipated.

"As a result of the production uncertainty on both wells, EnQuest expects average production for the full year 2011 in a range between 23,000 boepd (barrels of oil equivalent per day) to 24,500 boepd," the company said in a statement released after the market closed on Friday.

The North Sea-focused company said in April it had an average export production target of 26,500 boepd for 2011.

EnQuest said it was testing and assessing the well results, but it did not expect a material change in ultimate recovery of reserves in the Don Southwest field and it was studying whether a further well or sidetrack was needed. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Rhys Jones)