* H1 profit $215.2 mln vs $87.8 mln in H1 2010

* Says on track for 2011 average production target

* Shares up 1.1 pct (Adds CEO, COO comments, tax background, analyst comment, share price)

By Sarah Young

LONDON, Aug 11 British oil firm Enquest said profits soared 145 percent in the first half of 2011 buoyed by a higher oil price and on production which jumped 35 percent from the year-earlier period.

The North Sea-focused company on Friday posted profit before tax and net finance costs of $215.2 million in the first six months of the year compared to $87.8 million in the same period last year on an oil price which was 37 percent higher.

Enquest is this year able to shrug off the impact of a British government tax hike on oil producers because it can offset the increased tax charge against its ongoing investment in developing oil fields.

The UK raised a supplementary tax on production to 32 percent from 20 percent in March, leading the industry to warn that investment in Britain's oil and gas would suffer, increasing imports and driving UK jobs abroad.

"If we go ahead with Alma for instance and Crawford for instance, there are first year allowances that you can deduct all of your expenditure on those projects against those taxes," Chief Operating Officer Nigel Hares said in an interview, referring to two potential field developments.

Should the company secure approvals to develop its Alma oil field this year, as it hopes to, it will not be impacted by the tax hike until 2013.

Enquest's oil output averaged 25,210 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the period, 35 percent higher than last year and putting the company on track to achieve its average export production goal of 26,500 boepd for 2011, it said.

Shares in FTSE 250 Enquest traded up 1.1 percent to 109.2 pence at 0848 GMT, valuing the company at about 822.7 million pounds ($1.33 billion).

Analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove called the results "decent".

"EnQuest is efficiently progressing several developments which ought to enable it to meet its ten percent production growth per annum," they said.

Enquest said it had net cash of $265.7 million on June 30 and would continue to consider acquisition opportunities in addition to the organic growth potential offered by the Alma and Crawford projects.

While the company is considering expanding its scope beyond the UK North Sea that basin will remain its focus, said chief executive Amjad Bseisu.

"We'll be driven by value and if the corporate acquisitions appear more valuable than asset acquisitions we'll do those. In the last weeks, things have changed quite drastically," he said, referring to recent market turmoil which has seen the European index of oil and gas companies lose around a fifth of its value in the last month. ($1=0.617 British Pounds) (Editing by Adveith Nair and Mike Nesbit)