* FY2011 pretax profit $390.1 mln

* 2011 production up 12.5 pct

* Backs 2012 production outlook of 20,000 to 24,000 boepd (Rewrites, adds analyst comment, updates share movement)

By Karen Rebelo

March 27 British oil and gas company Enquest Plc said it would spend $1 billion on at least 11 new wells in the North Sea and raised its stake in one of its oil fields.

The company, which more than doubled its full-year profit, said half of the capital expenditure would be on Alma and Galia.

The North-Sea focused company bought an additional 18.5 percent stake in West Don from JX Nippon Exploration and Production (UK) Ltd for $34 million.

Enquest now holds 63.5 percent of West Don.

In January this year Enquest raised its stake in the Kraken oil discovery to 45 percent.

Enquest said it would look at acquisitions in the UK and overseas.

Analysts have speculated that Enquest could buy North Sea peer Ithaca Energy .

Chief Executive Amjad Bseisu declined to comment on the matter.

The company has "significant financial headroom to fund further organic and in-organic growth," Numis Securities analyst Sanjeev Bahl said.

Enquest, which had net cash of $378.9 million, said its capital expenditure plan would be partially funded by a $900 million credit facility.

Shares of the FTSE 250 company were slightly down at 131.5 pence at 1120 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)