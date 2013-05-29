UPDATE 1-Toshiba's Westinghouse should decide on Chapter 11 by end-March -Japan Finmin
* Could face delisting if it misses extension until March 27 (Recasts and writes through)
May 29 Oil producer EnQuest Plc said it would buy a majority interest in Swedish company Par Resources AB's offshore assets in Tunisia, diversifying further from the UK North Sea region.
EnQuest said it would acquire a 70 percent participating interest and operatorship of the Didon oil field and Zarat permit in the Gulf of Gabes on Tunisia's east coast for up to $226 million and an additional upfront cash payment of $23 million.
The deal is expected to add about 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day to the company's production.
PA Resources will retain a 30 percent participating interest in the offshore permits while retaining full ownership of the onshore permits.
The company said separately on Wednesday that it was carrying out a review of its assets and strategy. With debt payments due in October, it is also reviewing alternatives to secure long-term financing.
EnQuest, which specialises in extending the life of old oil fields, has focussed on Britain since being spun-out of Petrofac in 2010.
The company forayed outside its core British production area in November 2012 when it acquired Malaysia's Nio Petroleum.
* Could face delisting if it misses extension until March 27 (Recasts and writes through)
March 10 The United States has launched a trade case accusing Chinese aluminium foil producers of dumping product and damaging its domestic industry, the first such case since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump. The move will intensify a trade spat brewing between the world's top two economies over farm policy, metal exports and livestock safety. Below is an overview of recent disputes: Commodity Involved Complaint Status
* But US stockpiles could dwindle after refinery maintenance -ANZ (Adds comment, updates prices)