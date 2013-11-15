By Andrew Callus
Nov 15 The North Sea's largest British
independent oil producer, EnQuest Plc, will pay no tax
until 2018 after its decision to go-ahead with the development
of a second new field of heavy oil on Friday.
Companies operating in the British North Sea have enjoyed
improving tax terms over the past two years as the government
has become increasingly concerned about declining output there.
The ultra heavy oil tax allowance Enquest will tap for its
two Kraken fields will trigger two 800 million pound allowances,
giving the fields tax relief worth 512 million pounds ($824
million).
Enquest made a profit of about $98 million in the first half
of this year after paying $70 million in tax.
Enquest, whose chief executive Amjad Bseisu owns a stake of
around 9 percent in the firm, announced on Friday it would go
ahead with plans to develop Kraken along with its two partners.
The project has 137 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in
gross reserves, increasing the company's total reserves by
almost 50 percent compared with the 2012 year end.
Kraken is expected to produce as much as 30,000 boe a day,
coming on stream in 2016/17. Enquest estimated net capital
expenditure to reach first oil at $1.4 billion.
Enquest, which has built a large portfolio of mainly mature
North Sea assets in the years since it went public in 2010,
submitted its development plan to the British government in the
first half of this year.
In August it explained how it wanted to secure an extra tax
allowance.
"The Kraken appraisal well confirmed a separate second
field, to be known as 'Kraken North'", it said. "A second heavy
oil tax allowance of 800 million pounds is therefore
anticipated. With the sanction of Kraken and the associated
capital investment, EnQuest does not expect to pay cash tax
before 2018," it said at the time.
The British government said the project, east of the
Shetland Islands, could create 20,000 jobs during its
construction phase and amount to 4 billion pounds of investment
over 25 years.
"This is a big investment that will create jobs and boost
the British economic plan, finance minister George Osborne said
in a statement.
"It is also evidence that our efforts to create a
competitive tax regime that gets the most oil and gas out of the
North Sea are working."